ARC accommodates staff and clients after attic fire

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local non-profit is back open for business after an attic fire happened in one of their buildings over the weekend.
Huge flames and smoke poured out of the building at Addictions Recovery Center in Medford Sunday. The non-profit says the fire started in the attic. The damaged building was used for outpatient needs and educational purposes.
Today, client groups and staff were relocated to other buildings on their campus.
“We help people who are embarking on their journey and recovery and now we’re in recovery and so it’s another opportunity for us to show the community and our clients what resiliency really looks like,” said Lori Paris, CEO, and President of Addictions Recovery Center. “We made use of space that we were going to use for other things, we’ve just put some of those things on hold and we’ll make do and we’ve been able to do that.”
The non-profit says they help around 600 people through their services. Investigators are continuing to look into the cause of the fire tonight.
