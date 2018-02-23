Police investigate threat to Chiloquin High School

CHILOQUIN, Ore. – The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent threat made against a local high school.
The Klamath County School District said on Thursday, an image appeared on social media indicating parents of Chiloquin High School students should keep their kids at home “for fear of someone attacking the school.” The school district asked people not to re-share the image.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is working with school resource officers to investigate the threat.
In a statement, the school district said the school was “deemed safe” and classes resumed as-normal Friday. “Parents always have the final determination in whether to send their students to school,” the district wrote. “Safety is the No. 1 concern for our students, staff, school and district.”
Further details about the nature of the threat were not made public.