Police investigating burglary near Cave Junction

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Police are investigating a residential burglary in the Cave Junction area.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said a caller reported seeing two to three males with covered faces fleeing a residence on Monday. They drove a large white delivery-style van that hit the caller’s vehicle.
According to JSCO, the van was followed and eventually found off the roadway. The suspects fled the scene before police could arrive.
Eventually, the van was determined to be stolen. It was also full of stolen property.
Deputies went to the location where the call was originally made and saw a masked suspect at the back of the residence. Suddenly, a black Tahoe drove away from the back of the house using a dirt road leading off the property.
Police said they chased the Tahoe until it went off-road and got stuck. The driver was able to run away and evade capture. Several items stolen from the residence were found in the vehicle.
JCSO is asking the public to be on the lookout for two Polaris utility vehicles stolen from the residence. They’re identical, but don’t have plastic spray tanks in them.
Following the incident, deputies said, “The sheriff’s office would like to encourage everyone to continue their neighborhood patrols and watch for suspicious vehicles during this holiday season.”