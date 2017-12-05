Willie Taggart leaves Oregon for Florida State

EUGENE, Ore. – After just one season, the Oregon Duck’s head coach is moving on.
KGW reports Willie Taggart has accepted a job as the head coach of at Florida State.
“We thank Willie for his efforts at Oregon, and we wish him and his family all the best in the future,” Athletic Director Rob Mullens said in a press release.
Before joining the Ducks, Taggart coached at the University of South Florida. He was also raised in the state.
During Taggart’s short stint as head coach, the Ducks went 7-5.
Co-offense coordinator Mario Cristobal will coach the team during in the Las Vegas Bowl against Boise State on December 16.