Police investigating “sanitary napkin” incident

Ashland, Ore. – Police are investigating an incident that occurred during an Ashland protest where a young woman allegedly shoved a wet maxi-pad into a protester’s mouth.
According to the Ashland Police Department, an organized protest was being held in front of Planned Parenthood on January 27. During the protest, an unknown woman approached a man who was protesting and “struck him in the face with a wet sanitary napkin.” The woman then ran off toward the rear of the building.
Video of the incident taken by the protester was shared on YouTube. It shows the woman coming toward the protester while he was arguing with another individual. The protester said the woman caught him unaware and “shoved her bloody maxi pad into my mouth” as she yelled profanities.
If you have any information about this incident or the identity of the woman, call Ashland Police and reference case number 17-233.