Phone scam demands money to avoid arrest

Josephine County, Ore. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is warning local residents about an apparent phone scam that’s been reported in southern Oregon.
JSCO said they’ve received a report of a citizen receiving a phone call from a man claiming to be a deputy from the sheriff’s office. The caller said there was a warrant out for the citizen’s arrest because she missed jury duty and demanded $2,000 in Green DOT Money Pak cards so they would be arrested.
Deputies said the citizen didn’t give the caller any money, but rather called the District Attorney’s office who suggested it was a scam.
“Law enforcement does not operate in this fashion,” wrote Undersheriff Travis Snyder. “Funds are NOT solicited by law enforcement from citizens to avoid arrest.”
Deputies took the opportunity to remind the public to remain vigilant and report any potential scams.