Thieves target Josephine County Public Works, crash stolen truck

Kerby, Ore.- Josephine County’s Public Works department was hit by thieves early Monday morning.
Someone broke into the county building in Kerby and stole a pickup truck with a plow attachment, several small tools and some chainsaws. The buildings gates were also damaged during the break-in.
Police found the truck Monday morning after it crashed into a nearby building. The plow attachment had been taken off and was still missing.
No one has been arrested in the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police.