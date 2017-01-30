Home
Thieves target Josephine County Public Works, crash stolen truck

Kerby, Ore.- Josephine County’s Public Works department was hit by thieves early Monday morning.

Someone broke into the county building in Kerby and stole a pickup truck with a plow attachment, several small tools and some chainsaws. The buildings gates were also damaged during the break-in.

Police found the truck Monday morning after it crashed into a nearby building. The plow attachment had been taken off and was still missing.

No one has been arrested in the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police.

