Police involved in standoff south of Roseburg

Update (10-12-17, 1:15 p.m.) – Oregon State Police said Highway 99 south of Roseburg has been re-opened. A wanted suspected has been taken into custody by SWAT officers.
GREEN, Ore. – Police are involved in a standoff situation in the community of Green, south of Roseburg.
Oregon State Police said Highway 99 north of Highway 42 was closed after police conducted a high-risk traffic stop in the area.
The Fast Stop Market has been evacuated due to a reported suspect barricaded in a vehicle.
Police said a SWAT team was deployed to the area.
This is a breaking story. Updates will be added as they become available.