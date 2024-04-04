Police looking for missing North Medford High School student

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford Police Department is asking for the community’s help after a 15-year-old boy was reported missing Wednesday.

According to a facebook post, Tristan Grepsma was last seen on North Keene Way after leaving North Medford High School around 3 p.m. Police say he was headed in the direction of Hedrick Middle School.

Tristan is described as approximately 5’10 to 5’11 with curly hair. He was wearing a grey Carhartt hoodie and blue jeans.

Police are asking that anyone who sees Tristan calls officers at 541-776-7206.

