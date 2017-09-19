Police looking for missing teen

Talent, Ore. – Police need your help finding a missing teen who is believed to be in danger.
Medford Police said 16-year-old Jonathan Johnson, also known as Steve Swift, went missing from Kamerin Springs Road in Talent on September 16.
The Talent Police Department believes Johnson is endangered due to medical issues and statements he made prior to his disappearance.
He may be “hanging out with the homeless community,” according to MPD.
Johnson is described at 6 feet tall with brown hair and weighing 140 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a “Deadpool” hat, yellow shirt and black athletic pants.
If you have any information as to the current whereabouts of Johnson, call 541-776-7208.