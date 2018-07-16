Police: man assaults clerk, steals pack of gummy bears

WHITE CITY, Ore. – A suspect was arrested for allegedly assaulting a convenience store employee and stealing candy.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on the evening of July 12, a man walked into the 7-Eleven store at 2410 Antelope Road in White City. According to an employee, the man began “haggling” over the prices of a pack of gummy bears. When the employee wouldn’t lower the price, the man opened the bag and started eating the gummy bears. The man was told to pay for the candy or leave the store without it. Shouting profanities, the man reportedly head-butted the employee in the face and left with the candy.
With the help of surveillance footage, investigators said they were able to identify the man as Mark Eugene Shepard, 44.
On July 14, Shepard was found and arrested. He reportedly admitted to the 7-Eleven assault and robbery. A pipe with methamphetamine residue was found on Shepard while he was being taken into custody.
JCSO said Shepard received numerous charges, including robbery, assault, theft, disorderly conduct and possession of methamphetamine.