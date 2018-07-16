Home
Crews fight Hendrix Fire and Watershed Fire above Ashland

Crews fight Hendrix Fire and Watershed Fire above Ashland

Top Stories , , , , ,

DOG FORK, Ore— The Hendrix fire, which started from a lightning strike during Sunday’s weather pattern, is 3 air miles southwest of Wagner gap.

It is estimated at 170 acres. The fire was reported just before 10 A.M. on Sunday.

The Oregon Department of Forestry says Type 1 and one Type 2 helicopters, one engine, one hand crew, and one overhead are working the fire.

 

A second fire that is visible in the area is the Watershed Fire, which is burning in the south end of the Ashland Watershed.  It is approximately 3-5 acres in size and staffed with rappellers, smokejumpers, one engine, and a Type 2 helicopter.  An additional 20-person hand crew is on order.

Officials are encouraging the public to visit the RRSNF’s Facebook page for updates on the Hendrix Fire.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics