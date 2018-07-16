Crews fight Hendrix Fire and Watershed Fire above Ashland

DOG FORK, Ore— The Hendrix fire, which started from a lightning strike during Sunday’s weather pattern, is 3 air miles southwest of Wagner gap.
It is estimated at 170 acres. The fire was reported just before 10 A.M. on Sunday.
The Oregon Department of Forestry says Type 1 and one Type 2 helicopters, one engine, one hand crew, and one overhead are working the fire.
A second fire that is visible in the area is the Watershed Fire, which is burning in the south end of the Ashland Watershed. It is approximately 3-5 acres in size and staffed with rappellers, smokejumpers, one engine, and a Type 2 helicopter. An additional 20-person hand crew is on order.
Officials are encouraging the public to visit the RRSNF’s Facebook page for updates on the Hendrix Fire.