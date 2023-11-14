Wildlife Art Stamp Contest Winners

OREGON – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announcing winners for its annual stamp art contest.

There were three categories in the habitat conservation category, short-eared owl by Buck Spencer.

While in the upland game bird category, gray Partridge by Roberta Wise claimed the top spot.

And finally for waterfowl, trumpeter swan by Richard Clifton wins the title.

The proceeds from these stamps will directly benefit Oregon wildlife when they go on sale. They’ll go on sale next year.

