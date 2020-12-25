Police release image of RV linked to Nashville explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NBC) – Police in Nashville released an image of the RV that exploded Christmas morning in the hopes someone will recognize it.
Metro Nashville Police tweeted the image of the RV before the explosion.
Police said the vehicle arrived at the spot of the explosion at 1:22 Friday morning, about five hours before it exploded.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the RV to call local Crime Stoppers or the FBI.
The FBI has set up a website for people to submit tips at http://www.fbi.gov/nashville.