Home
Police release image of RV linked to Nashville explosion

Police release image of RV linked to Nashville explosion

Crime News Top Stories U.S. & World , ,

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NBC) – Police in Nashville released an image of the RV that exploded Christmas morning in the hopes someone will recognize it.

Metro Nashville Police tweeted the image of the RV before the explosion.

Police said the vehicle arrived at the spot of the explosion at 1:22 Friday morning, about five hours before it exploded.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the RV to call local Crime Stoppers or the FBI.

The FBI has set up a website for people to submit tips at http://www.fbi.gov/nashville.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »