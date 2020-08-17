Police respond to reported shooting in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police in Grants Pass responded to a home on Southwest Cottonwood Street after receiving reports of shots fired Monday afternoon.
At the time this article was published, investigators remained at the scene where a mobile command center was set up. The road remained closed.
Police haven’t released many details, but they did say they weren’t sure if the person who reportedly fired the weapon is still at the home or not.
This is a breaking news story. This article will be updated when more information becomes available.