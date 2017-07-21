Police search for Cave Junction shooting suspect

Cave Junction, Ore. – Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and seriously injuring a man at a Cave Junction convenience store.
Oregon State Police said on July 20 just before 9:00 p.m., they responded to a reported shooting at the Speedy Mart on South Redwood Highway.
Police said one man was shot and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The suspected shooter, 32-year-old Cave Junction resident Ronald Jedidiah Fehlhaber, fled the scene before officers arrived.
Fehlhaber’s current whereabouts are unknown, and he is considered armed and dangerous.
Police describe the suspect as a white man, 5’8” tall, weighing 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about the location of Fehlhaber is asked to call police.