Police search for masked machete man who chased Tulelake High students

TULELAKE, Calif. – Tulelake police are searching for a masked suspect who the school district says chased a group of students around the high school with a rope and machete Wednesday.

According to a letter sent to parents in the district, this happened Wednesday afternoon near Tulelake High School. School officials say police were informed of the incident and are investigating.

The vehicle driven by the suspect was recorded near the high school’s track.

The school district says the car seems to also be connected to an incident in Klamath Falls on December 7th. The vehicle is a white Hyundai car with California license plate 7KIJ882.

The school district says if you see the vehicle or any further incidents, call 9-1-1.

