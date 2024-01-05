RV Symphony ‘A Love Letter to Shakespeare’ Valentines Show at OSF

ASHLAND, Ore. – The next big holiday on the calendar is Valentine’s Day., so here’s a way to get ahead and secure some romantic plans now.

The Rogue Valley Symphony is joining forces with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival to present ‘A Love Letter to Shakespeare’. The one-night-only orchestra performance takes place February 14, Valentine’s Day.

The concert will be at the festivals, Angus Bowmer Theatre. Tickets are only available through the Symphony. You can head to https://rvsymphony.org/

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.