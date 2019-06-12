Police search for missing Connecticut mom, estranged husband out on bail

AVON, Conn. (WVIT) – Police are searching a body of water in Avon in connection with the investigation into the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, the mother of five who has been missing for 19 days.
New Canaan police confirmed the Connecticut State Police Dive Team is searching a body of water on Old Farms Road in Avon.
Jennifer Dulos was last seen while dropping her children off at school in New Canaan on the morning of May 24th.
Police searched Jennifer’s home in New Canaan and found human blood on the floor of her garage. They believe she was the victim of a serious assault.
Last week, her estranged husband—Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Triconos—were arrested in connection with the disappearance.
Fotis Dulos remained in police custody until he posted bail Tuesday. He has been ordered to wear a GPS-monitored ankle bracelet.
In a hearing Tuesday, prosecutors said Fotis Dulos’ DNA was found mixed with Jennifer’s blood on the kitchen faucet of her New Canaan home.