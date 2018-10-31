Home
Police search for missing girl and her mother

Kelly Marie Clancy and Tabatha Clancy-Wood

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Police are trying to track down a girl who went missing due to a reported custody dispute.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the father of 8-year-old Tabatha Clancy-Wood contacted Eagle Point Police and deputies this past summer to report custody and visitation issues. The father obtained sole custody of Tabatha in October.

A few days ago, a judge ordered that Tabatha returned to her father. However, the girl and her mother—46-year-old Kelly Marie Clancy—were nowhere to be found. That’s when Tabatha was entered as a missing person.

It’s believed Tabatha and her mother may have headed to California in August. Family members haven’t heard from them since.

Kelly was last seen driving a white 2003 Saturn sedan with Oregon plate 659DRB.

Detectives said they’re worried about Tabatha’s welfare.

Anyone with information about the Tabatha or her mother’s whereabouts is asked to call 541-774-8333.

