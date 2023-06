CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Central Point Police Department says it is currently looking for three men who broke in and vandalized sheds at Mae Richardson Elementary School Sunday morning.

Police say the three suspects caused over $1,000 in damages.

If you recognize any of these men or have information that can help identify them, contact the Central Point Police Department at 541-664-5578 and reference case number 23-3553.

