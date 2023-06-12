Yreka I-5 offramp maintenance begins tonight

YREKA, Calif. – Caltrans says starting today, the northbound offramp of I-5 at Moonlit Oaks will be temporary closed at night for maintenance and improvements.

Caltrans says the closure will take place between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. to allow the contractor to work while limiting disruptions. The offramp will be reopened every morning for traffic.

Throughout the week, crews will be working on paving a section at a time. Caltrans says this will ensure the necessary repairs are carried out effectively while minimizing inconveniences for drivers.

Construction could take up to two weeks.

