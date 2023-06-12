Coos Bay man arrested for attempted murder after Sunday morning assault

COOS BAY, Ore. – Coos County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested for attempted murder after an assault early Sunday morning.

According to police, the assault happened around 2:30 a.m. on Catching Slough Road near Coos Bay. The Sheriff’s Office says the victim’s vehicle had several bullet holes in the pickup.

The Sergeant who responded said Orion R. Petrie, 20 from Coos Bay, fired several rounds at the pickup when it left the area.

The Sheriff’s Office said a search warrant of Petrie’s home uncovered a handgun and ammo that matched shell casings found at the scene of the assault.

Petrie was arrested and booked into Coos County Jail for attempted murder, menacing, and unlawful use of a weapon.

