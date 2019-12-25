Police seek public’s help identifying crime spree suspects

MEDFORD, Ore. — If you’re trying to get away with something illegal, it’s best not to run a red light.
Medford Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects who were captured by a red light camera in November.
They say the suspects were involved in stealing a white VW Jetta.
Just two days later, the agency says the car ran through a red light by Hometown Buffet in South Medford.
Unluckily for them, the intersection had a red light camera.
“We’re lucky from a police standpoint that they chose to run a red light during a crime spree and it gave us that clue that we needed,” said Lt. Mike Budreau, Medford Police Dept. “It’s really hard to say how many are involved in this altogether but we can start by identifying these two subjects and go from there.”
Police tell us the same car was involved in a burglary near Eagle Point less than a week later.
The car was also seen driving the wrong way on Central Avenue in downtown Medford nearly striking other cars.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Medford Police.
