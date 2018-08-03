Police: sex offender accused of sexual abuse, potential victims sought

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police arrested a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted two girls in Jackson County.
The Medford Police Department said they started an investigation in 2015 after they received a report of a sexual assault involving a 12-year-old girl. Not much information was available, but they were able to identify a potential suspect known only as “Jax.”
In February 2018, police learned more about “Jax.” Police said it became apparent the victim met “Jax” on meetme.com. The victim and the suspect, who said he was “Jaxson Campbell” texted for about a month before the victim was convinced they needed to meet in-person.
According to MPD, at the meeting, “Jaxson” made sexual advances toward the victim, who “begged him to stop.” The second time they met, police said “Jaxson” sexually assaulted the victim.
In a separate incident reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in 2015, a 14-year-old girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by a man under very similar circumstances. He also was said to have identified himself as “Jackson Campbell.”
In both cases, the suspect arrived at the meetings on a motorcycle.
MPD said eventually, the victim in the Jackson County case was interviewed again, at which point she identified the suspect as 26-year-old Timothy Diaz Jr., a registered sex offender living in Medford. Diaz reportedly went by the alias of “Jax.” The same victim stated that Diaz sexually assaulted her again in 2017.
Police said the victim in the Medford case was also able to identify the man who assaulted her as Diaz.
Diaz is now lodged at the Jackson County Jail on numerous charges including rape and sex abuse. He’s also wanted in Arizona for ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
“Detectives are concerned there may be additional victims who have met “Jaxson Campbell,” “Jackson Campbell,” or “Jax” on Meetme.com or another social media application,” investigators said. “The Medford Police Department encourages anyone who may have additional information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 541-774-2230.”