Police, veterans organization participate in greenway sweep

Jackson County, Ore. – Local law enforcement agencies joined together to conduct a sweep along the Bear Creek Greenway Tuesday morning.
The cleanup effort was conducted between the Jackson County Expo and Blackwell Road.
Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by Medford Police, the Central Point Police Department and the Rogue Valley Veterans Outreach.
According to the City of Medford, sweeps of the greenway have led to 50 homeless veterans getting off the street.
Mike Whitfield is an outreach specialist for the Rogue Valley Veterans Outreach. He said greenway sweeps not only make the area safer and cleaner, they’re connecting veterans with vital services to help them achieve stable housing. It’s an effort he calls “pretty incredible.”
Along with providing assistance, the sweeps are conducted to improve security in the area.
JSCO said six arrests were made in the Tuesday morning sweeps for outstanding warrants, probation violation and failure to register as a sex offender.
The next sweep will begin at 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night.