Crews continue search for Kyron Horman over the weekend

Multnomah Co., Ore. — Investigators are revealing the results of a new search for Kyron Horman.
Search crews combed an area near Portland this weekend looking for the missing boy.
According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, no new evidence or tips prompted the search this past weekend it was just part of the continuing investigation.
Crews closed Northwest Springville Road in the West Hills near Portland Sunday morning.
They were looking for any clues in the disappearance of Kyron Horman seven years ago.
Kyron’s mother, Desiree Young, lives in Southern Oregon.
In an interview with Portland NBC affiliate KGW earlier this year, she said she feels the investigation has picked up in recent months.
“When you look at it from the perspective that they are now as a long-term case… long-term missing case… there’s different things that you have to focus on and I think that they’re taking those positions now,” Desiree Young said.
KGW reports investigators didn’t find anything during this weekend’s search.
Today, Kyron would be 14.
Investigators say they will continue to actively search for him until he’s found.