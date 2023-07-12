Political movement looking to make changes to JaCo Board of Commissioners

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– A political movement in Jackson County is looking to make some big changes to the board of commissioners, including expanding the number of commissioners.

‘Jackson County for All’ is in the beginning stages of putting three separate measures on the November 2024 ballot.

The organization wants to increase the number of commissioners from three to five, while lowering the salaries of each commissioner.

One of the chief filers, Denise Krause, argues Jackson County’s commissioners are the highest paid in the state.

Krause said, “by doing this ballot initiative, we will expand the number, we will get better representation throughout the county and we will cost the county less.”

Krause, who lost the race for commissioner last year, also wants to make the commissioner positions non-partisan.

That’s how the positions are set up in Josephine and Klamath Counties.

Krause said they also want to establish five districts within the county to make sure each part of Jackson County is represented on the board.

