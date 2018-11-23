Amazon workers in Europe stage strikes on Black Friday

SAN FERNANDO DE HENARES, Spain (RTV/NBCNC) – Workers at Amazon logistic centers in Germany and Spain staged strikes, walking out on Black Friday.
Workers at Amazon’s biggest warehouse in Spain at San Fernando de Henares walked out as they call for better working conditions.
Unions said between 85 and 90 percent of the staff were taking part in the industrial action.
However, Amazon Spain said the figures did not reflect reality and a majority of employees were processing orders.
Amazon Germany said around 620 workers were participating in the strikes at its Bad Hersfeld and Rheinberg facilities.
But the majority of employees were continuing to work and there was no impact on customer orders.