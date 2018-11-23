Shooting reported in Alabama mall

HOOVER, Ala. (WVTM/NBC) – One person is dead and two others, including a 12-year-old girl, are injured after a shooting at an Alabama mall.
Authorities in Hoover say the shooting happened after a fight broke out between two teenagers inside the Riverchase Galleria Mall.
One of the teens, an 18-year-old, was struck and the other tried to flee the area.
But he was confronted by two police officers, who shot and killed him.
Officers say there was already a heavy police presence at the mall in preparation for Black Friday shoppers.
Hoover Police Captain Gregg Rector said, “This was a big shopping day for us, as it is for people all over the country. We always gear up for extra manpower starting on Thanksgiving afternoon. We do that throughout the season, actually through Christmas, so numerous Hoover police officers were already on the scene working various assignments inside the galleria and outside.”
Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said, “I’m just grateful for the rapid professional response of our police officers. They acted with such heroism. They acted appropriately and quickly and, you know, acted in a way that prevented something that could have been much worse then what we have here tonight, it’s already a bad situation.”
Police say the 12-year-old girl was struck by gunfire and taken to the Children’s of Alabama.
The teen injured in the shooting was taken to UAB Hospital and is in serious condition, police said.
The mall is closed until further notice.