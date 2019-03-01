Oregon republicans want to be included in selection of next secretary of state

SALEM, Ore. – Meanwhile, Governor Kate Brown will soon have to appoint Secretary Dennis Richardson’s successor, and tonight – the Oregon Republican Party is strongly urging the governor to use a committee of Republicans to make her selection
Governor Brown has said she’s looking for someone to fill the seat who’s not going to run in the 2020 election. A representative from the Oregon Republican party tells us Republicans are afraid Governor Brown will choose someone that’s too friendly with Democrats. That’s why they’re offering up their own list of candidates to fill the opening.
“In order to ensure that the person that gets appointed actually continues in the legacy and continues the work of Dennis Richardson,” Oregon Republican Party member, Dennis Hoar said.
Due to the supermajority in the state legislature, Republicans have been left feeling a bit ignored. There isn’t a set day for the governor to make her decision but they’re hoping she’ll take their side into consideration.
