California floods leave communities stranded

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (NBC News) – Days of rain have caused California’s Russian River to overflow, leaving the at least two communities cut off.
Roadways have turned into waterways, and despite evacuation orders, some homeowners were caught by surprise.
Authorities say dozens of people have been rescued.
People who evacuated have returned to survey the damage in areas where the water has started to recede.
Scott Simpson just moved into his house Sunday.
“The fridge is flipped on its side. I had no idea the water would come in this high and pick everything up. The couch, the TV stand, nothing is where it was,” he says.
Forecasters expect more rain in the area in the coming days.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2ErdSgP