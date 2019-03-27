Share your opinions on possible laws

Salem, Ore- The state of Oregon wants to hear from you. A lot of bills are having public hearings today, but there are two in particular that we mentioned in Wednesday’s (3/27/19) morning newscast.
The first bill is Senate Bill 838 and it would change the voting age to 16 years old instead of 18 years old. Lawmakers and student activists introduced the “Our Right to Vote Act” in February. If the bill passes, it will head to voters in the 2020 ballot measures to decide. To tell lawmakers what you think send an email to [email protected] in a PDF document. For help on what to say and formatting click here.
The second bill is House Bill 2804. This bill would require all pets sold in pet stores to come from animal shelters. The bill would also order pet stores to keep records to prove each animal sold is from a rescue group. Any store that doesn’t follow the proposed rules would be fined up to $500. To tell lawmakers what you think send an email to [email protected] in a PDF document.
To see future public hearings check this website daily.