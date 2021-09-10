Pop-up fire relief center opens this Sunday in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ore. – A temporary relief center will hand out free supplies for fire survivors this Sunday.
The Fire Relief Center will be open from noon until 5:00 p.m. on September 5 behind Beyond Toxics and the Pollinator Project Rogue Valley at 312 North Main Street in Phoenix.
“Hundreds of families are still working hard to rebuild a home here. Even a year after the fire, many are still in temporary or transitional housing,” said Sara Cervantez, Resource Navigator for Rogue Climate at the Fire Relief Center, which closed its storefront August 31 after providing supplies to 450-800 families each week for a year. “At the supply pop-up, fire survivors can grab basic supplies, connect with each other, and swap recovery resources.”
All fire survivors are invited to pick up basic supplies like laundry detergent, water, toilet paper, canned goods, tortillas, and pet food.
The center will be outdoors and everyone will need to wear a mask.
The event is hosted by Rogue Climate and the Rogue Action Center. They intend to host more pop-up relief centers in the future.