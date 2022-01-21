Crater Lake National Park (Photo: National Park Service)

Popular Crater Lake trail could close for two years for rehabilitation

Madison LaBerge
Posted by Madison LaBerge January 20, 2022

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — The most heavily used trail in Crater Lake National Park, which leads right to the shore, could close for up to two years. Oregon’s only national park explained there is a proposed project to rehabilitate the Cleetwood Trail and other infrastructure to make sure there is safe access to the lake.

The rehabilitation would address four key problems. One, it would improve the trail and its retaining walls. Two, it would mitigate rockfall in high risk zones. Three, it would replace the failed bulkhead/dock with a stable marina. Finally, it would replace the outdated composting toilets near the marina.

Acting superintendent of Crater Lake National Park, Sean Denniston said, “[The trail] was built in the late 50s. So time has certainly had its influence on the trail degrading.” There’s no need to rush out and get one final hike in just yet.

The park says it would want to start the project in 2024. Denniston said the two year time frame is due to the amount of snow the park gets, which limits the amount of time crews could safely work.

The park is accepting comments and feedback through February 15th.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Madison LaBerge
Madison LaBerge
View More Posts
Madison LaBerge is the anchor of NBC5 News Weekends at 6 and 11. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico. She loves living in the Pacific Northwest. She can't get over "how green everything is!" When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon. Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!