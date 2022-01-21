Popular Crater Lake trail could close for two years for rehabilitation

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — The most heavily used trail in Crater Lake National Park, which leads right to the shore, could close for up to two years. Oregon’s only national park explained there is a proposed project to rehabilitate the Cleetwood Trail and other infrastructure to make sure there is safe access to the lake.

The rehabilitation would address four key problems. One, it would improve the trail and its retaining walls. Two, it would mitigate rockfall in high risk zones. Three, it would replace the failed bulkhead/dock with a stable marina. Finally, it would replace the outdated composting toilets near the marina.

Acting superintendent of Crater Lake National Park, Sean Denniston said, “[The trail] was built in the late 50s. So time has certainly had its influence on the trail degrading.” There’s no need to rush out and get one final hike in just yet.

The park says it would want to start the project in 2024. Denniston said the two year time frame is due to the amount of snow the park gets, which limits the amount of time crews could safely work.

The park is accepting comments and feedback through February 15th.