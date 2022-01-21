MSD asks parents to keep sick students at home

MEDFORD, Ore. — This week, the Medford School District emphasized the importance of keeping sick kids at home. In a video to MSD families, Superintendent Bret Champion encouraged guardians to let their school know if their kids are sick. But, they need to stay home.

MSD said it wants to keep classrooms open and not move to online comprehensive distance learning. “When students come to school when they’re sick, there is an impact on our school offices and nurses who then have to potentially test the student or isolate the student,” said Natalie Hurd with the district.

The school district has made some temporary changes to help efforts to stay open. Through February 4th, there will be no unnecessary in-person staff meetings or community events. District staff is helping out with school understaffing, and qualified teachers and students are being tested after exposure. It’s all in an effort to keep students and teachers in classrooms.

