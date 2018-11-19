Home
Portable heater likely started shed fire in Josephine County, investigators say

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Over a dozen cats were killed in a shed fire Monday morning.

Rural Metro Fire said an outbuilding in the 800 block of Palomino Drive that was converted to shelter cats caught fire sometime before 8:30 a.m.

The fire was mostly contained to the outbuilding, firefighters said. However, over a dozen cats housed inside the shed died in the fire.

Investigators believe the fire was sparked by a portable heater inside the building.

“Fire officials are urging extreme caution during the cold weather to secure all heating devices used for outdoor pets and livestock,” Rural Metro Fire said.

