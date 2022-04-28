Portland mom, daughter escape apartment during burglary; suspect arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — A Portland mom is thankful that she and her daughter are alive after police said a neighbor broke into her apartment and destroyed it.

“Right now, I don’t have a home,” said Kimberly Superneau. “There was blood everywhere, glass everywhere. The refrigerator was hanging out the window covered in blood.”

Police arrested is 36-year-old Joseph Webb of Kelso after an hours-long standoff with police Monday night. It started around 9:00 p.m. at Superneau’s apartment on the 1000 block of Northwest Naito Parkway. She was home with her 13-year-old daughter when she heard neighbors yelling. They were warning Superneau that Webb had climbed onto the roof before jumping down to her patio. Superneau said she tried talking to Webb.

“I was asking if he was ok, what can I do to help,” Superneau said. “He started saying, ‘I’m gonna hurt you. You’re going to get hurt. I’m going to hurt you,’ and so I took off running… I just told [my daughter], ‘Get the hell out of the house. Run. Grab Coco and Milano,’ our puppy and our kitten.”

For the next several hours, Portland police’s Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) members surrounded the apartment. They said Webb had armed himself with knives and a hammer.

“I was just watching him destroy everything, but we made it out alive,” said Superneau.

Just before 1:00 a.m., police said Webb agreed to surrender. Medics wheeled him out on stretcher with self-inflicted injuries. No one else was hurt. Webb was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on two counts of criminal first-degree criminal mischief and one count of burglary. Bail was set at $60,000.

Court documents show Web has a history of using meth and heroin. He had also been convicted of multiple crimes in Washington including assault, robbery and criminal impersonation.

Superneau said for the past several weeks, Webb had been living in the apartment next door, but didn’t go by Joseph Webb.

“It was a false identity,” she said.

Superneau said despite losing her home and most of her personal belongings, she’s incredibly grateful that she and her daughter are safe and unharmed.

‘We just need to find a home,’ said Superneau. ‘That’s my number one priority; I just need to make sure I’m finding stability for my girl, my daughter.’

To help with that, friends set up a GoFundMe account.