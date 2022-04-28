Tar spill shuts down Highway 199 in N. California

SIX RIVERS NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. – Southern Oregon’s main path to the coast has been shut down temporarily.

Normally, Rogue Valley travelers looking to head to the beach can take Highway 199 down from Grants Pass to Crescent City or Brookings. However, a truck hauling a load of tar crashed on Highway 199 Thursday in the Smith River National Recreation Area west of Gasquet east of Middle Fork Gorge.

The truck was reportedly filled with 2000 gallons of tar, some of which spilled into the roadway near the Smith River.

Caltrans was forced to shut down a portion of Highway 199 due to the incident. There was no estimated time for reopening.

The U.S. Forest Service is working with numerous agencies in the cleanup effort.

“Caring for the land and waterways is our top priority,” the Forest Service said. “Six Rivers National Forest will do all we can to protect the forest and Smith River as we respond to this incident.”

To check the latest road conditions, visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/