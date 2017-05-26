Portland police arrest man for dozens of sex crime-related charges

Portland, Ore. – Portland detectives arrested a 35-year-old man for 55 charges related to sex crimes.
Thomas Walter Oliver is being investigated for criminal sexual behavior toward six different victims.
The victims include those related to sex trafficking, domestic relationships and friends of the suspect. They are all female and include adults and minors.
Detectives believe Oliver may have additional victims. However, due to the sensitive nature of the investigation they’re not able to release any additional details.
If you have any information about this case, contact the Portland Police Bureau.