Modernized victim privacy bill signed into Oregon law

Salem, Ore. – Legislation that protects the online identity of victims of crimes was signed into law by Governor Kate Brown.
Prior to the passage of House Bill 3077, it was a general rule that attorneys could not personal information of a person who experienced or witnessed criminal violence. However, previous Oregon law did not specify digital information, such as a victim’s email or social media account.
Now, digital “personal identifiers” of victims will be secure, according to the bill’s sponsor, E. Werner Reschke.
According to a media release, Reschke’s background in business technology helped him realize current law needed to be modernized.
He said in part, “I am proud to have led this effort, working across the aisle with both Democrats and Republicans to better our communities with modern protections for victims. Email and social media are now by default kept private for persons who are victims of crimes.”
HB 3077 also authorizes law enforcement agencies to provide email or phone notifications to individuals who experienced violence.