Man found “guilty” in Klamath Falls rail yard shooting

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man charged with the murder of his supervisor has been found guilty.
James Forshee stood trial, accused of shooting and killing Emery Connor in April of 2014 at a Klamath Falls rail yard.
The defense claimed Forshee was targeted unfairly by Connor for a safety violation, and that Forshee feared losing his job. His attorney, Michael Bertholf, claimed Forshee was acting under “extreme emotional disturbance.” Instead of murder, Bertholf asked the jury to find Forshee guilty on a lesser charge of manslaughter.
After hearing all arguments, the jury entered deliberation and returned a verdict Tuesday afternoon. Forshee was found guilty of murder. He was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum of 25 years served before he’s eligible for parole.