Portland protest leads to fights and arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/CNN) – Dozens of people upset over being shut out of City Hall got into a brawl with security officers as they tried to get in and give Mayor Wheeler a message about police tactics during Saturday’s protest.
One protester asked, “Why was that force acceptable, that level of it? Why were we told to leave an area we had every right to be in? We want Wheeler to come out here and directly address it.”
Meanwhile, upstairs in city chambers, frustrated protesters who were inside already tried to get the mayor’s attention. “End police brutality,” they chanted. “End police brutality.”
The mayor and commissioners silently picked up their papers and left to go meet in another room, keeping the public out.
Two protesters lay down outside the room. After several trespassing warnings, they were arrested.
Downstairs, angry protesters demanded to see the mayor. Portland police officers were called as backup to building security. Protesters were moved out. Fistfights broke out. A security guard hit in the head with a megaphone, another one injured on the arm.
Several people exchanged blows as KOIN shot video of the chaos as security tried to shut the doors then lock down city hall.
Thursday afternoon, the mayor and commissioner returned to the chambers for the meeting.
The mayor made a comment about the chaos: “Whatever message you thought you were delivering today it was completely lost in your senseless acts of violence against our city staff.”
Several people were injured in the melee and two protesters were arrested.