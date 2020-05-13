Portland street race crash caught on camera

Police released the night-vision video of the Sunday night crash along busy Marine Drive.
According to officials, officers were patrolling the north Portland road known for its street racing.
During a patrol, they captured video of this racer attempting to pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed.
Police say a 17-year-old female was at the wheel.
While traveling more than 90 miles-per-hour, the driver lost control spinning off the road.
Somehow neither she nor her three passengers were injured in the accident.
Officers arrested the 17-year-old driver on suspicion of reckless driving, criminal mischief, reckless endangering and hit and run.