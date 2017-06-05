Portland train stabbing victims honored

Portland, Ore. (KPTV/CNN Newsource) – Sunday night, the three men who were stabbed trying to protect two young girls on a train were honored at an interfaith memorial service.
Between music and speakers, the Muslim community honored Micah Fletcher, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche and Rick Best at the Muslim educational trust center.
They called the three men heroes, saying they put their lives on the line to stand up against hate and protect two young girls–one who was Muslim–on the MAX train last Friday.
Before the memorial started, Micah Fletcher–the only surviving stabbing victim–embraced Meche’s mother while in tears.
Meche’s Mother and grandmother told KPTV they’re not surprised he stood up for what was right.
Asha Deliverance said, “He went on to the light and his love and his light are surrounding everyone. I think everyone on this planet actually.”
Meche’s grandmother, Ginny Anderson, said, “You can’t imagine a person just being an active flame in his life. I mean he really did catalyze so much joy and happiness and nonsense and fun and hard work.”
A speaker said Rick Best’s family did not attend but they did thank them, and they told them they were looking forward to meeting them soon.