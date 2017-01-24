Home
Portland woman kicked off plane for harassing Trump supporter

Portland, Ore. — A Portland woman and her husband were kicked off of a flight from Baltimore to Seattle over the weekend, according to Alaska Airlines.

It happened after the woman demanded the man sitting next to her be moved to a different seat because he supported President Trump.

That passenger, Scott Koteskey, said he’d been in Washington D.C. to attend the presidential Inauguration.

Before the plane took off, he recorded part of the confrontation with the woman on his cell phone, which he said started the moment he sat down.

“She just came at me swinging, with insults, disparaging me for having voted for ‘that man,’” Koteskey told Inside Edition.

His cell phone video shows the woman—who said she was trying to get home to Portland—ranting at Koteskey.

