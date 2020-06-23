Possible attempted abduction reported in Butte Falls

BUTTE FALLS, Ore. – Police are investigating a possible attempted abduction in Butte Falls.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 5:00 p.m. on June 22, an 11-year-old girl walked out of a store near the intersection of Broad Street and Fir Street when a man reportedly offered her a drink, saying the girl looked thirsty. According to the report, the stranger also offered to take her home in his pickup truck.
The girl walked back inside the store and waited until the man drove off before she was walked home by someone she knew.
The sheriff’s office said the man was in a light blue “beat up” truck that was either two-wheel drive or lowered. The man is believed to be in his 20s or 30s and is about six feet tall with a skinny build, short blonde hair and a goatee.
Any information about this case can be reported to the sheriff’s office at 541-774-8333.