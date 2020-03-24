Possible COVID-19 cases aboard flights to S. Oregon, N. California, health officials say

MEDFORD, Ore. – Local health officials are issuing a warning to southern Oregon and northern California due to recent flights that may have introduced COVID-19 to the area.
On March 24, the County of Humboldt Joint Information Center said the following three airline flights may represent a possible exposure for COVID-19:
- 3/16/20: United Flight #5827 from Los Angeles Airport to Arcata
- 3/18/20: DeltaFlight #4124 from Seattle to Medford, OR
- 3/18/20: United Flight #5555 from San Francisco Airport to Arcata
Health officials said the overall risk for passengers aboard the flights is low, but they’ll need to self-quarantine for two weeks after their flights. If they become ill, they should contact a doctor.
“Any travel to areas with community-level transmission presents opportunities for exposure to COVID-19,” Humboldt County officials said. “All travelers to these areas, whether international or domestic, should be self-quarantining, which means staying at home except for accessing needed health care, for 14 days after return.”
As of the morning of March 24, there were four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Humboldt County and three in Jackson County.