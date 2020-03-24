Home
Oregon Department of Transportation extends studded tire season

Klamath Falls, Ore. – ODOT has extended studded tire season through May 1st.

Drivers would have had to remove studded tires by a deadline of March 31st.

That deadline has been extended through April due to limited business hours at tire stores, and social distancing measures.

Studded tire season in Oregon normally runs from November first through the end of March.

The season was extended in 2018 due to a late winter storm.

