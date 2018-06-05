Potential transient occupancy tax increase in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. — The City of Ashland is looking to raise their transient occupancy tax.
Right now, the tax is written in city code at nine percent. Councilors want to change that in order to adjust the rate themselves.
The city is looking at raising the tax from nine to ten percent in order to help fund the hiring of police officers.
The transient occupancy tax is collected by hotels and similar businesses when someone rents a room in the city.
No increases have been made yet, that will be discussed at a future meeting.